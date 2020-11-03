Bold Red Lips and Romantic Curls,Toke Makinwa Channels Old Hollywood Glamour for Birthday Shoot

Toke Makinwa has finally landed on the 36th floor on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The original baby girl for life did it the way she knows how to, audacious, bold and sexy as she channeled old Hollywood glamour for her birthday photoshoot.

Toke Makinwa who recalled that she could barely stand for 5 minutes during the shoot said she had to bring her A-game as her team insisted on having one.

The business mogul noted that surviving Corona and all of the challenges of the year 2020 is enough to be grateful for and has tagged her new year the year of audacious takeovers.

Enjoy the sultry images from the Time’s 36th birthday photoshoot.

