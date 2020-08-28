Bolanle Olukanni Says Nigerian Female Artistes Have to Works 10X More to Get Noticed

Bolanle Olukanni said what she said! Yes, Nigeria is such a patriarchal society and it sucks!

Th media girl took to Twitter to express her displeasure at the way things play out in the country, citing the entertainment industry as a reference point.

Bolanle Olukanni noted that when male artistes drop their albums or single, these go on to trend for days without end. However, this is not the case when a female artiste does.

