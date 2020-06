Bolanle Ninalowo is letting the rest of the world know just how much he loves his woman.

The Nollywood leading man, posted a loved up video of himself and his wife and mother of his two kids.

The clip which he captioned ‘No cap’, showed the duo singing and moving along to beat of the music playing in the background.

More than anything, 2020 is the year to let your loved ones know that you love them and Bolanle Ninalowo is doing just that.

