Bola Shagaya Celebrates 60th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Bola Shagaya Celebrates 60th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

Happy birthday to Hajia Bola Shagaya!

The billionaire businesswoman has just turned 60 and to celebrate the milestone, she posed for a stunning photoshoot with celebrity photographer-singer, TY Bello.

Check out the photos below and the heartwarming notes from TY Bello:

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

View this post on Instagram

Hajia Bola Shagaya at 60 : Im so grateful for you aunty Bola . It’s beautiful how my clients end up becoming family . Hajia thank you for being there from the very beginning .. Every opportunity to photograph and spend time with you has been a blessing indeed . Your 50th shoot feels just Like yesterday ..and it’s incredible the countless testimonies and blessings as God has added to you . May you continue to soar as God grace and blessings keep beautifying you . Happy birthday ma .. 60 looks amazing on you .#tybellophotography #birthdayshoot #makeup by the amazing @banksbmpro #turbans by @taiwos_touch ( your hands are blessed ). Thanks @salihatr for helping me with putting the wardrobe together so beautifully . Aunty Bola you really are a star !!

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

Related Posts

People’s Choice Awards: Gwen Stefani to Be Awarded Fashion Icon Prize

October 9, 2019

Gucci Comes Under Fire for Their Shackle-Like Ankle Bracelets

October 9, 2019

Africa, Get Ready for Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019

October 8, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *