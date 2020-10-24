Bola Ahmed Tinubu Debunks Claims that He Travelled to France

The Asiwaju of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked claims that he jetted out of the country to France on Wednesday morning after the tragic #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The APC chieftain on Saturday, October 24, answered questions from journalists in Lagos, where he revealed that he didn’t travel anywhere as widely speculated and has been in Lagos all the while.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu commiserated with the victims of the #LekkiMassacre and sued for peace. He enjoined everyone to come together and work hand in hand as he reiterated his title as the Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban.

His son, Seyi Tinubu who was also rumoured to have fled to London with his family, was present at the press briefing.

See snippet of the interview below.

