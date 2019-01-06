Boko Haram: Thousands Flee Baga, Other Towns

Over 10,000 residents of Baga, Doro, Mile 4 and about 10 villages, all in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno reportedly fled their homes over the last one week, following the capture of their communities by Boko Haram insurgents penultimate Friday.

The executive chairman, Borno State Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, told newsmen at Monguno yesterday that 7,000 of the fleeing farmers and fishermen had moved to Monguno while about 3,000 have proceeded to Maiduguri where they have been shared to IDP camps in the metropolis.

These figures excluded those who fled to Yobe and those still in the bush making their way to Maiduguri and Monguno, Daily Trust reports.

The Borno State government has shipped in 30 trucks of food items and other emergency relief materials to Monguno which, according to Governor Kashim Shettima who went to commiserate with them, has over 250,000 people, mainly internally displaced persons in about 12 camps.

According to Lawan Mohammed and Hassan Salihu, Director and Joint Secretary of Monguno Local Government Jamaatu Nasril Islam respectively, three days after the insurgents invaded the communities, they attempted invading Monguno, but troops repelled them.

The army are reportedly planning a massive joint operation to retake Baga and other towns in Kukawa LGA from the insurgents.