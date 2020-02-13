Boko Haram strikes Maiduguri, hours after Buhari’s visit [Video]

Residents of Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, were thrown into chaos Wednesday evening following an attack launched by Boko Haram fighters.

The attack happened hours after the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons in Auno on Sunday.

Buhari was booed on his visit to the crisis-hit state, with many indigenes chanting anti-government slogans and asking him to leave the state.

It is not yet clear is there are casualties from the attack on Jiddari.

