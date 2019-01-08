Boko Haram Storms Auno Village in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Auno village in Borno town, dislodging civil authorities in the area.

The latest attack by the insurgents occurred early in the evening on Monday, throwing villagers into panic.

It is not clear if there are any casualties in the part of the civilian population or their attackers.

The Borno state Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu confirmed the incident, but maintain that the attack has been repelled, ChannelsTV writes.

Chukwu said the attack might have been a reprisal or a rescue mission as some insurgents were arrested in the same village and handed over to the military who later conveyed them to the 7 Div headquarters in Maiduguri.

The police believes that the attack could be in revenge with the hope of rescuing their arrested accomplices.

Auno is barely twenty kilometers to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital located at the west along the Maiduguri Damatuturu expressway.