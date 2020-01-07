Boko Haram shoots dead 2 Patrol Policemen

At least two federal highway policemen were on Monday shot dead in Yobe State by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

According to sources who spoke to Premium Times, the attack occurred in an ambush on Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.

Borno State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attack but said no officer died.

But a witness who spoke to PT reported seeing two officers on the ground Monday morning as security forces ordered all travellers to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, back to Maiduguri.

“I think they may have been dead from the attack,” a commercial driver who gave his name as Bukar Modu, said of the victims.

“We were all asked to turn back to Maiduguri. No vehicle was allowed to pass.”

Modu said the incident occurred between Jakana and Mainok towns. The two towns have recently witnessed increased Boko Haram attacks.

The Army Brigade in Bogozo has now been relocated to Jakana as part of measures to safeguard travellers on the Damaturu/Maiduguri highway.

The police chief, Mr Aliyu, said,

“As I speak to you now, my men are in the location. I don’t have the information concerning any death. But what I know is that one of them was shot on his hand. I will give you the details as soon as I get.”