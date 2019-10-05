Boko Haram sets Houses ablaze in Chibok

Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night attacked Mifa, a village in Chibok local government area of Borno State, setting houses ablaze.

A resident said the insurgents arrived at the village in large numbers around 8pm, and immediately began to set houses ablaze, TheCable reports.

“They are burning houses as I speak to you, many of them arrived with motorcycles and started attacking the village,” the source said.

He said many of the villagers have escaped while the attack has caused panic in the whole of Chibok and neighbouring LGAs.

“They have burnt so many houses especially because it is night and the terrain of the place,” he added.

“We don’t know of any casualty yet. The troops just arrived although the insurgents are still inside the villages.”

Mifa, eight kilometres away from Chibok town, is the last settlement which shares a border with the dreaded Sambisa forest.

The attack comes amid continued claims by Nigerian authorities that Boko Haram insurgents have been greatly degraded.