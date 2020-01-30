Boko Haram: Senate asks ABU, UNIJOS, ATBU to absorb Plateau Students

The Senate, on Wednesday, asked the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University [ABU], Zaria; the University of Jos [UNIJOS]; and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University [ATBU], Bauchi to absorb students of Plateau state origin studying in the University of Maiduguri [UNIMAID].

In its response to a motion moved by Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North), the upper legislative chamber said the move has become necessary because of recent attacks against Plateau citizens by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Leading the motion, Senator Gyang said the lives of plateau indigenes are being threatened by the renewed Boko Haram attacks in the northeast.

He disclosed that six people of Plateau origins were killed and abducted recently by Boko Haram insurgents.

The senator noted that though no one is immune to Boko Haram attacks, the targeted killings and abductions of Plateau citizens was aimed at polarising Nigeria along religious divides.

He also bemoaned the renewed violent conflicts in Plateau which he said had claimed 27 lives.

The Senate condemned the attacks and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fire the service chiefs over the escalating insecurity in the country.