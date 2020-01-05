Boko Haram: Reps vote support for Air Force

The House of Representatives Committee has commended the effort of the Nigeria Air force in destroying Boko Haram logistics facility at Gujeri, Borno State, assuring them of the support of the parliament in efforts aimed at whipping out the terrorist group.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce, Hon. Muhammad Shehu Koko, describing the recent success of the Air force as a welcome development.

The statement reads: “the House Committee on Air-force want to use this medium to congratulate the Nigerian Airforce for carrying out a night time airstrikes executed on 31 December after series of intelligence and surveillance.

“This is a sign of a new year in their operations in year 2020. The Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Abubakar has always proved to the country that the force is capable and will continue to carry out its assignment in the interest of Nigerians”

“We hereby use this occasion to commend the operations of the Force and promise to do all within our Constitution to provide all the necessary equipment needed to the discharge of their duties.”

Air force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, last week said in a statement that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed a “Bokoharam Terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri Sambisa Forest of Borno State”.