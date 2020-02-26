Boko Haram: Reps insist service chiefs must go

Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, said they are angered by the incessant Boko Haram attacks in the country, insisting that the Service Chiefs must resign.

This is the second time this year that the lawmakers had passed vote of no confidence at plenary.

Tuesday call followed a motion on the heels of the recent attack in Garkida, Gumbi local government area of Adamawa state.

The sponsor of the motion, Yusuf Buba (PDP, Adamawa) said the Security Chiefs had completely run out of new ideas on how to effectively tackle insecurity and rout out Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

He said the escalation of attacks in recent times had continued to claim innocent lives and properties in the country, without corresponding resistance from the security agencies.

Contributing to the motion, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) said he would be forced to resign his position as member of the House if the federal government failed to change strategy in the fight against insurgency.

“You must not live in your comfort zone while your constituents are dying. For how long shall we be repelling attacks in this country? My people voted for me under duress because they had been sending messages of attacks.

“These insurgents came in with 11 brand new Hilux vans. I called the security outfit; they said they are waiting for them to come so that they can repel them.

“Garkida is less than 15km away from my constituency. You are waiting for them to come? How long shall we continue to repel attacks?

“Honourable Members, the Service Chiefs are out of ideas completely. We know this. Mr. Speaker, it is better to do something to save Nigerians. As far as I am concerned, our people are dying and I am not comfortable with that”, he said.

Karu Simon Elisha (Gombe) said the country needs strategy to fight the insurgents adding that the Security Chiefs have failed.

“I join others to call for the resignation of all Service Chiefs. They have tried their best but we need new hands. Mr. Speaker, people are dying. It will get to a time we will stand here and cry. These people are not producing results. We need other hands. We need new strategy”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House also asked the federal government to urgently commence mass recruitment of Nigerians into the military.