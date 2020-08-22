Boko Haram: Police summon Mailafia to appear in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday over his claim regarding Islamist militants Boko Haram.

The police probe comes amid a separate investigation of Mailafia by the Department of State Services following his claim that an unidentified northern governor was a Boko Haram commander.

Mailafia, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the last election, said he got the information from some former Boko Haram fighters.

In an invitation letter addressed to Mailafia, however, the police did not reveal the reason for the invitation.

The letter was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Umar Sanda, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Punch writes.

In the document dated August 20, 2020, the police asked Mailafia to be at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Complex, Garki Area 10, on Monday, August 24, 2020 by 11am.

The letter titled, ‘Re: Investigation Activities, Police Investigation’, was marked ‘confidential’.

The letter stated that we “wish to inform you that this office is investigating a case in which your name featured prominently.

“In light of the above, you are invited to in an interview with the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCID Abuja, through the undersigned on Monday, August 24, 2020 by 11am at Room 407, 3rd Floor, FCID Complex, Area 10, Abuja.

“Accept the assurances of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCID.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

