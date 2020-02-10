Boko Haram massacre: Zulum visits scene, condoles families of victims

The governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, on Monday, visited the scene of the latest deadly attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Auno, a town 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

At least 30 passengers were killed when the insurgents attacked the town on Sunday night, TheCable reports.

About 18 vehicles were also burnt during the attack, while many persons, including women and children, were abducted.

According to residents of the town, the insurgents stopped over at Auno as a result of the blockade of the road into the state capital.

Zulum visited the scene on Monday and restated the commitment of relevant authorities to ending the insurgency.

One of the aides of the governor, Dogo Shettima, revealed this in a series of tweets on Monday.

Shettima tweeted:

“Auno Attack: Zulum visits scene, reiterates government’s commitment to end [email protected] @ProfZulum accompanied by the Garrison Commander 7 Div Nigerian Army, has on Monday morning visited Auno, a town 24 km away from Maiduguri the capital of Borno state.

“Zulum sympathised with the victims and assured them of his and President Buhari’s administration’s commitment towards ending the war. Armed men, suspected to be members of the ISWAP/BH attacked Auno on Sunday night around 10 o’clock.

“According to an eye witness the insurgent abducted a number of women and children were equally abducted by the terrorists. killed not less than 30 people who are mostly motorists and destroyed 18 vehicles.”

