Boko Haram kills soldier, four others in Borno town

Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday killed one soldier and four other persons in a raid on Askira town in Borno State.

According to sources, the attack – which occurred around 1 pm and left master warrant officer, one vigilante and three other residents of the town dead – was repelled by a fighter jet.

The Boko Haram fighters reportedly stormed the town in about 15 gun trucks and opened on the army base.

“They came into town in about 15 gun trucks and attack our arms store. But it was empty as they had earlier stolen our arms and ammunition. They killed one master warrant officer,” the source said.

“Soldiers ran for cover because the terrorists outnumbered us, but a fighter jet came and attacked the insurgents. Three of them were killed and four of their gun trucks were destroyed. Many of the attackers were injured, but they destroyed one army gun truck.”

But a statement by the spokesperson, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, confirmed the attack at Askira but added that the insurgents also suffered heavy losses from the troops of 28 Task Force Brigade.

It read partly,

“On December 12, 2020, Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Askira Uba in Borno State. The terrorists were suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, mounted on over 15 gun trucks and approached the town from different directions simultaneously. Troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior firepower.

Similarly, a statement on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, confirmed that the air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole eliminated “several Boko Haram insurgents at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, in airstrikes.”

It added that three bandits were killed and four others apprehended in another operation by the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke.

