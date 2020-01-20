Boko Haram kills 17 soldiers, abduct several others

At least 17 soldiers were killed, while many others were abducted in two confrontations on Friday and Saturday between the military and Boko Haram insurgents on Bama-Gwoza highway

Sources however added that the number of casualties on the Boko Haram side was high following the skirmish.

The insurgents were said to have initially attacked Firgi, 20 kilometres north of Pulka along the road from Gwoza to Bama on Friday, killing 13 soldiers in the process..

Sources added that the insurgents carted away some arms, ammunition and vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Army.

One of the sources said,

“During the crossfire started around 10pm, 13 soldiers were killed with four of their vehicles taken away.

“On Saturday, the insurgents came back to the same area to continue from where they left.”

They were said to have attacked a military company at Banki junction on Bama-Gwoza Road around 10pm, abducting some soldiers and carting away arms and ammunition after the over three hours confrontation.