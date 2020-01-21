Boko Haram kill Adamawa CAN Chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state, Lawan Andimi, has been killed by Boko Haram terrorists, 15 days after he cried for help in a viral video.

Andimi, who hailed from Chibok local government area of Borno state but worked as a pastor in Michika, was abducted early January when the insurgents attacked Michika.

A source who confirmed the incident to TheCable said Andimi was killed by his captors on Monday.

“At some point the insurgents reached out for negotiations, and the church was still trying to see how they can get on with the terms,” he said.

Days after his abduction, the clergyman, in a video clip, asked Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, to rescue him.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself …is in the hand of God. God who made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” he had said.

It is not clear why Andimi was killed as his captors are yet to take responsibility.