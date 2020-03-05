Boko Haram hits Dapchi, again

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday attacked Dapchi in Yobe State, where Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl among the over 100 girls abducted from school on February 19, 2018, hails from.

A source in Damaturu, the state capital, said the insurgents burnt down many structures in the town.

Among the destroyed structures including houses and communication masks which have made it difficult to get firsthand information about the attack from the residents.

A politician from the town who spoke to Punch said that gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram attacked the town on Wednesday evening.

He said the people of the village had cried for help from their people living outside the town.

He said they had told some of us that the insurgents were setting ablaze every structure.

He added that the people said many have taken heels and have run into the bushes so that they do not get killed or kidnapped.

The politician said it was however unfortunate that their lines later went dead and the belief is that perhaps they have destroyed the communication mask.

Another source said gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram attacked Dapchi town, which is about 100km, north of Damaturu the Yobe state capital on Wednesday evening.

He said they came in four Hilux Toyota jeeps and immediately after their arrival, the network services were cut off.

The state police command has yet to confirm the latest attack…