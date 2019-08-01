‘Boko Haram has Killed over 27,000 Civilians in 10yrs’ – UN

Boko Haram terrorists have killed over 27,000 civilians since 2009 when the sect launched a jihad in Nigeria’s north-east, the United Nations reports.

Edward Kallon, UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said this at the UN building in Abuja during a remembrance of 10 years of crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Kallon said rising insecurity in the country had pushed over 130,000 people into displacement with most of them seeking refuge at internally displaced persons camps.

Expressing condolences to the families of aid workers who had lost their lives in the north-east and other states, Kallon said their memories will continue to live on in the hearts of all humanitarian aid workers.

He said the humanitarian community will continue to do its best to assist those affected by crisis.

The Boko Haram sect continues to carry out devastating attacks on civilian and military targets despite repeated claims by the Federal Government that they have been defeated.

On Saturday, Boko Haram jihadists killed over 60 mourners in Borno State.