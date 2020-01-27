Boko Haram female recruiter arrested

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected female member of Boko Haram engaged in the recruitment of youth into the Islamist terrorists group.

The suspect, a certain Zainab Usman, who is suspected to be the wife of a logistics supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, was apprehended in the Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State.

In a statement confirming the arrest, the Army said the troops also foiled a planned attack on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of the state, by suspected terrorist elements.

The Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, who made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday, further noted that attempts by terrorist elements to attack Gamboru Ngaa, a Local Government Area in the state.

“…the Joint Tactical Team deployed to Borno and Yobe states apprehended a Boko Haram female recruiter, one Zainab Usman at Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council in Borno State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a wife of Alai Usman, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province logistics supplier.

“The suspect is believed to be in contact with other high profile Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province Commanders, helping them to recruit young fighters,” Iliyasu said.

On the Ngala operation, he stated that: “In tune with their recently declared resolve to sustain their efforts until all the remnants of the criminal Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgents are completely wiped out, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have thwarted the nefarious plans of the insurgents to attack some soft targets in Gamboru Ngala with a view to demonstrating their resilience which is clearly on a downward slide.”