‘Boko Haram Didn’t Kill Our Men’ – Army

The Nigerian army has denied reports that 25 soldiers were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

This follows a Reuters report on how the insurgent group attacked the soldiers on Saturday morning while they were evacuating people from villages in the state.

According to the news agency, the insurgents opened fire on the soldiers and the villagers who were being transported.

But Sagir Musa, the director, army public relations (PRO), in a statement Sunday denied than there was an attack by the Islamist group.

“Contrary to rumour and fake news circulating, there was no attack on any of our troops’ locations at Sabon Gari or any other locations in Borno State,” he said.

“I have spoken with the Special Force Commander in Damboa and he confirmed to me that there was nothing of such in Damboa or any of his locations as at Friday) and Saturday.”