Boko Haram Demands N300m for Corp Member, Others Kidnapped in Borno

Islamist terrorists Boko haram is back in the news again following reports going round that they are demanding N200 million as ransom before they could release their latest abductees in Borno.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had kidnapped a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Ibrahim Amuta and three other members of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) on their way to Chibok to distribute relief items to internally displaced persons and evangelise, two weeks ago.

Amuta’s housemate, Ezeanya, whose tweet about the abduction went viral on Saturday, told The PUNCH on Monday that he was told by a member of the church that the insurgents had demanded N200m before they could release those they kidnapped.

Although a source in Maiduguri said Boko Haram demanded N100m ransom, Ezeanya said that the family of the abducted corps member was communicating with the church.

Ezeanya stated,

“I haven’t heard anything from AB’s family members. I think they are communicating directly with the church, so I have not heard anything directly from them. I know he is the only son; I don’t know if he is the only child. According to one of the church members, Boko Haram asked for a ransom of N200m.

“Abraham Amuta is a corps member serving in Maiduguri. He was abducted by Boko Haram two weeks ago. He went for evangelism with a pastor from his church – Living Faith. He is an only son. Let’s not forget him in our prayers.

“He is a Batch B, stream 1 corps member serving in Maiduguri, Borno State. It’s been over two weeks now since he went missing in Maiduguri. Some people claiming to be Boko Haram have called and claimed to have abducted him. Please retweet until the Federal Government sees this.”

Speaking on Monday, Ezeanya described the abducted NYSC member as a tough guy.

He said,

“We were just lodge-mates. I think he is 27 or 28 years old. He has a barber’s in the lodge where we go to cut our hair. I was in Batch A but I’ve passed out, although I’m still in Borno still searching for a job as a Mass Communication graduate.

“He would always talk about his experience as a security agent in Jos (Plateau State) and how he is ready to go to Sambisa Forest whenever the opportunity comes because he has got security experience. He said during the crises in Jos, a vigilante group was set up there and he was part of the group. He is a tough guy.”