Boko Haram Collecting Taxes in Borno – Catholic Bishop

The Catholic archbishop of Kaduna diocese, Mathew Ndago-Manoso, says the Boko Haram sect is controlling parts of Borno State.

Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Catholic Diocese Priests’ Association which held in Kaduna on Tuesday, Ndago-Manoso said the insurgents provide services to the part of the sate under their control and have been collecting taxes from the people.

“Insecurity starts from where there is absence of government. The absence of government in certain parts of the country has brought us to where we are today,” he said.

“Our problem has always been the management of resources of the land. Something is happening right now whether the government knows or not. The splinter group of the Boko Haram is providing services to some communities in Borno. They are collecting taxes because of the absence of government. This is dangerous.”

His claim was immediately debunked by Sagir Musa, army spokesman.

“There is so far no place where Boko Haram terrorists are occupying, talk less of collecting taxes in Borno state and the entire north-east zone,” he said Wednesday morning.

Ndago-Manoso also said there is hardship in the land, adding that many people can no long take care of their responsibilities.

He said Nigeria has no business overtaking India as the “world capital of poverty”, narrating how people have been trooping to his office to beg for money to feed.

“I can tell you I am 33 years in priesthood, I have never seen Nigerians come to my office in tears looking for ordinary food. You see them dressed up in Agbada, but if they tell you what they are going through, they are not able to feed their families. It has never been this bad in our country,” he said.

“We have the resources, I think our leaders should get off their back and do what they need to do, using our resources. We are not poor, we have no business overtaking India as the poorest country in the world.

“Officially our population has hit 200 million, and India has over 1.2 billion people, but the resources we have, India does not have, yet we have overtaken them in terms of poverty. I think it is shameful.”