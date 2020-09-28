Boko Haram attacks Gov Zulum’s convoy again

The convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was again attacked on Sunday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The latest attack, which recorded no death, occurred about 2 kilometers from Baga when the convoy was returning to the state capital Maiduguri.

One of those who returned to Maiduguri on Sunday evening from the tour, said, “There was no death recorded this time around except some minor injuries.

“The windscreen of some vehicles was shattered, some vehicles had their tyres busted by gunshots, including the Government House Press Crew bus.

“The military gun truck was also shot at and a soldier had his shoulder scalded with a gunshot.”

This comes after an ambush on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Zulum, on Friday which left about 30 persons dead.

The governor’s convoy was said to have been attacked between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

In July the governor’s convoy came under gun attack from ISWAP outside Baga, forcing him to cancel his trip to the town.

The decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and forced over 2 million from their homes.

