Boko Haram attacks Dapchi, again

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have again attacked Dapchi community in Yobe state shooting sporadically.

A Dapchi resident, who identified himself as Garba told ChannelsTV that the security personnel stationed in the community engaged the gunmen while he was fleeing to bush for safety.

According to Garba, an auto-mechanic, the attackers carted away food palliatives brought into the palace of the District Head by State Emergency Management Agency and later set the palace ablaze.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus, confirmed the incident but said the number of casualties is still sketchy as means of communications have been tempered with making contacts very difficult.

Dapchi, a town about 100 kilometers from Damaturu, the state capital, was last attacked on March 5, 2020 in which seven mobile police officers were killed and also an armoured vehicle burnt down.

The town came to national consciousness after about 111 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram in 2017, including Leah Sharibu, who has yet to be released by the Jihadists.