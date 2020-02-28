Boko Haram attacking Christians to cause religious war – FG

The Federal Government has given the reason behind the incessant Boko Haram attacks on Christians and Christian communities in the north.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference on Thursday, said Boko Haram and ISWAP changed tactics and decided to be targeting Christians and Christian communities just to trigger a religious war and throw the nation into chaos.

He said the insurgents decided to change their strategy because of “a renewed onslaught by our tireless military.”

Mohammed said Boko Haram insurgents were not used to discriminating between Christians and Muslims when they carried out their attacks in the past.

He said churches and mosques, Christians and Muslims were attacked without discrimination in the past.

He said,

“In the wake of a renewed onslaught by our tireless military against Boko Haram and their ISWAP allies in recent times, the insurgents have apparently changed their strategy.

“They have started targeting Christians and Christian villages for a specific reason, which is to trigger a religious war and throw the nation into chaos.

“Apparently, they have realised how emotive and divisive religion can be when exploited by unscrupulous persons.”