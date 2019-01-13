Boko Haram: Army Chief Buratai Says ‘Victory is Near’

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has lauded Nigerian soldiers for dislodging terrorists from Baga and some other areas in Borno State.

Buratai’s statement followed the announcement by the army that troops had killed several insurgents and displaced them from Baga and other places such as Cross Kauwa, Zare and Gudumbali in the terror-ravaged north east.

“I am very delighted to receive the good news of your triumphant entry, clearing of the strategic town of Baga and neutralising the Boko Haram terrorists that tested our might some days back,” Buratai said in the statement, dated January 10.

“Your efforts and open display of gallantry, as well as patriotism that brought about this unprecedented feat, gladdened my heart, all Nigerians and indeed, peace-loving people around the world. I am very proud of you all.”

The Chief of Army Staff also commended the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General BA Akinroluyo and Major General MG Alli who is the Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, a command he described as game-changing.

While commending the troops for their gallantry, Buratai urged them to consolidate on the progress made by relentlessly pursuing fleeing terrorists, and assured them that the authorities would play their part in the war against terror.

He said, “I would like to enjoin you to consolidate on these gains by continuous pursuit of these criminal terrorists and neutralise them to eternity. You should be more proactive and continue with the clearance operations on any known Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts in your respective areas of responsibilities. The Nigerian Army will continue to provide all the needed support to ensure that you succeed in this noble task.

“I have directed for more replenishment and special welfare packages for you all which will be made known by your various Commanders. I want you to invoke the spirit of courage and bravery that the Nigerian military is noted for, the world over. Victory is very near. Definitely, you are the ones that will make it nearer and sweeter.”