Boity Thulo Shows Off Her Spanking New Range Rover: “My Baby is Here!”

Boity Thulo is enjoying the best time of her life.

The South African media personality has taken to her social media pages to show off her latest luxury item: a Range Rover Lumma which is valued at a whopping N62 million.

“My incredible baby is finally here!” the 29-year-old captioned the photo, adding, “Welcome home, Esther.”

My incredible baby is finally here! Welcome home, Esther. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🍾🍾🍾🚨🚨🚨💫💫💫🔥🔥🔥😁😁😁🎉🎉🎉 #OwnYourThrone👑 pic.twitter.com/J2s4X6TZnF — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) June 24, 2019