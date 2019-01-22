Bohemian Rhapsody Set to Rake in $800 Million Worldwide

Bohemian Rhapsody continues to do amazingly well in the theatres.

According to THR, the Queen biopic is set to rake in a stunning $800 million after finishing Sunday with $798 million in global ticket sales. And that includes $201 million in North America and $596 million overseas, where the movie is the fifth top-grossing release of all time for Fox.

BoRhap, as it is fondly called, has raked in $88.6 million from Japan to date, while in South Korea it has generated $76 million, followed by the U.K. with $66.3 million.

The film cost $52 million to make, and many fans are hoping it will bag the best picture or best actor Oscar nomination on Tuesday. And this was after it shined at the Golden Globes earlier this month, bagging best drama and best actor in a drama.

Whatever be the case, fans are glad it is doing well.

