Body Discovered at Lake Piru Where Naya Rivera Disappeared

A body has been discovered at Lake Piru where ‘Glee’ actress, Naya Rivera disappeared.

The Ventura County Sheriff released an update on the situation via its official Twitter handle.

It noted that recovery of the body discovered was in the progress and a press conference would take place at the lake at 2pm local time.

“Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2pm at the lake”, it tweeted.

Naya Rivera disappeared on Wednesday, July 8, when she was out on a rental boat with her 4-year-old son. Law enforcement says it can conclude that it wasn’t a case of suicide and efforts have been underway since Wednesday to find her.

