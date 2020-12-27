Bobrisky to Undergo Full Sex Change in 2021

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Bobrisky to Undergo Full Sex Change in 2021

Bobrisky has announced his number one plan come 2021, undergoing a sexual reassignment surgery to become a female.

The famous cross dresser announced this via his Instagram page on Saturday, December 26, 2020, disclosing that be has saved about $300000 for the procedure.

Bobrisky noted that he is not worried about any complication arising from the procedure as he shared a picture of another transgender. He however stated that even if there are complications and he dies,he would be happy he died doing what he loves.

On his reason for choosing this, Bobrisky made it seem like it was more for monetary gains than anything else.

He noted that while he was a male, he was broke and couldn’t even get a job. However, on becoming a cross dresser,he started to make money and score gigs and be decided to capitalise on it given that he exhibited female-likw tendencies while growing up.

