Bobrisky recently sat down with her fans on Instagram Story, during which she spoke about her transition, how her mum stood firmly beside her in the early days.

The socialite noted that she came from a polygamous family, with her mum being the third wife. “When I was small, I used to behave like a girl,” she said, adding that her father was worried about her manners, but her mum stood firmly by her side.

“She taught me how to be myself. I love how she put through things in life,” she said, adding that her mum told her to never cower in the face of adversary.

And Bobrisky is honouring her u’s legacy; she never backs down, despite the state-sponsored bullying she had endured in recent times.

