In usual Bobrisky fashion, the social media influencer has taken to social media to show off her latest gadget; an iPhone 12 pro.

The cross dresser and self-acclaimed Barbie showed off the new phone on Instagram, not forgetting to let everyone one know that she copped the piece for the sum of N710000.

“My iPhone 12 Pro is here, 710,000”, she captioned the photo of the apple product.

Bobrisky has gotten her new phone, who’ll be the next celebrity to show off theirs on the gram?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook