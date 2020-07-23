Bobrisky Says She’s “Too Big” for that “Mess” Called BBNaija

Bobrisky wants you all to know that Big Brother Naija reality TV show is beneath her.

The socialite opened up about how she feels about the reality TV show after a fan asked why she didn’t contest to participate in this year’s edition of the show.

“I’m too big for that mess,” said Bobrisky, and when the fan insisted that the reality TV show would give the socialite more fame, she added: “I have so much money already, mad fame, millionaire’s cars, house. Please, what else?”

See the exchange below:

I’m too big to be on big brother — Bobrisky

