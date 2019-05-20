Bobrisky Says a Prayer for Naira Marley

Upcoming rapper Naira Marley is definitely not alone in his moment of travail as popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, said a prayer for “God’s favour” to be with him as he appeared in court today, May 20th, 2019.

Naira Marley was arraigned before a Lagos High Court Monday on 11 count charges bordering on credit card fraud.

While he pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court ordered that he be remanded in prison pending the determination of his bail May 30.

And as Bobrisky offered a prayer for him, one of his followers then pointed out the fact that justice is what is needed, and not God’s favour, especially if he’s guilty of fraud as charged.

The Instagram sensation however defended the embattled artiste, calling on the follower not to be judgmental.

See his post and interaction with his follower below.