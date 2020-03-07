Bobrisky Reportedly Spends Night in Jail Over Failed Business Deal

Bobrisky reportedly was whisked away by the officers of the Lagos Police after her business partner laid a complaint against her.

Per Instablog9ja, the socialite had a joint eyelash business deal with a woman identified as Mrs. Rosemary. But things began to go wrong when Bobrisky allegedly refused to remit Mrs. Rosemary’s percentage of sales made, and the police was called to intervene.

Now, Instablog9ja adds that Bobrisky has been dragged to court over the matter, that it was why she spent the night in jail.

The socialite had yet to address this as at press time.

