Bobrisky Replies Blogger who Berated Him, Asks How Many Women She has Helped

Bobrisky has replied the Facebook blogger who berated him for crossing the line with his pregnancy post.
The famous cross dresser took to Instagram to ask how many women Marvis Ishanqueen has helped before coming online in response to her earlier post.
Bobrisky noted that he has helped several women and doesn’t resort to ‘writing novels online’. He went further to reveal it wasn’t that deep and he only ‘came to borrow’ the female gender.
View this post on Instagram
Aunty marvis, is not by coming online to write novel. Is about ur heart towards ur fellow woman. I can bring out prove to show d world how much have spent to support women, Both d widow and single mothers. Is not by coming out to write ✍️ novel aunty. Go and sit down somewhere mtvwwww.