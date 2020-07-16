Bobrisky Replies Blogger who Berated Him, Asks How Many Women She has Helped

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bobrisky has replied the Facebook blogger who berated him for crossing the line with his pregnancy post.

The famous cross dresser took to Instagram to ask how many women Marvis Ishanqueen has helped before coming online in response to her earlier post.

Bobrisky noted that he has helped several women and doesn’t resort to ‘writing novels online’.  He went further to reveal it wasn’t that deep and he only ‘came to borrow’ the female gender.

