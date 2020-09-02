Money Rain! Bobrisky Proudly Shows off ‘Gains’ from Birthday Party

Bobrisky was a year older on Monday, August 31, 2020 and the popular cross dresser meant business.

After her party 27th birthday party was shut down last year by men of the law enforcement, she made sure that her 28th birthday more than made up for it.

Posting clips from this year’s celebration which had guests such as Mompha, Leo Dasilva and others in attendance, it was a ‘money rain’ show for the ‘oshey baddest’ coiner.

After the party was well over, Bobrisky took to her Instagtam page to show just how much money she made from the money spraying extravaganza.

She showed off three full bags of naira notes containing mostly 200, 500 and 1000 denominations.

She captioned the video;

“3 full bags of money. Move with people richer or same standard with you. Stay away from looser (sic) and ignore haters. Sha be making money”, she wrote.

