Bobrisky now officially come out as a transgender woman.

The socialite took to her Instagram recently to share a note in which she explained why she chose to transition, and she also addressed folks who won’t stop wondering about her genitalia.

“I’m now officially a woman. So address me as one,” she wrote, and to those who speak about her body, she added: “For those asking if I still have a d**, never mind about that part.”

Then she went into graphic details about her choice.

See her post below: