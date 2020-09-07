Bobrisky Offers Erica Nlewedim A Whopping Sum of N1 Million

Bobrisky is the latest celebrity to jump on the Erica Nlewedim train: the socialite has taken to her social media to announce that she’ll be giving out the sum of N1 million to the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate.

Recall that Erica got kicked out of her show after her messy fight with Laycon, who had alleged that she attempted, severally, to kiss him–a claim Erica denied.

After she got disqualified for breaking house rules, fans set up a GoFundMe for the actress, which has now raked in over $14, 000 as at press time.

Now, Bobrisky has promised to give her N1 million.

See the post below:

