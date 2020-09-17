Bobrisky Gifts Erica Nlewedim N1m, Promises to Treat Her to a First-Class Dubai Luxury

Bobrisky is currently Erica Nlewedim’s biggest fan and has taken to social media to let the world know this.

The socialite announced yesterday that she transferred the sum of N1 million into Erica’s account as a way to support the actress who got kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show.

And that’s not all: Bobrisky also pledged to get Erica a first class ticket to Dubai, for a 5-day trip and a cash of $2,000 to treat herself to some to some luxury.

And Erica’s fans are excited already for her.

See the video below:

When i say star girl is blown blown you see what I mean😏

Ericaaaa are you readyyy💃💃

This is about to be one of the best year of your life, you're loved for just being you,star girl⭐⭐

First class Emirate plus Versace pallazo🙂🙂

#EricaGameChanger#StarGirlErica#kiddrica pic.twitter.com/SATCnOh3PR — 🎀favvie🎀/An Elite⭐⭐🌟🌟🤗 (@favour_ikenwe) September 16, 2020

