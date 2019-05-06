Bobrisky Flaunts Her New Massive Cleavage on Instagram

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Bobrisky Flaunts Her New Massive Cleavage on Instagram

Bobrisky continues to flip the bird at folks who have a problem with her lifestyle.

Yesterday, the socialite took to her Instagram to share a new photo which shows her spotting a massive set of boobs. Dressed in a red suit that showed off her assets, the look complete with a dramatic updo.

“You asked for it,” she captioned the photo that has gotten folks talking.

And this comes barely a week after she dragged former actor, Charles Awurum, who had a lot of transphobic things to say about her.

See Bobrisky’s post here.

What do you think?

Related Posts

DJ Zinhle Drags Trolls Who Criticise Her Lifestyle: “This is so Dumb.”

May 6, 2019
kylie jenner

Kris Jenner Defends Kylie Jenner’s “Self-Made” Billionaire Title

May 6, 2019

Diana Ross Says She Was Violated By Officers are the Airport

May 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *