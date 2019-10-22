Bobrisky Exposes the Man Who Bashed Her Car After a Vicious Street Fight

Yesterday, Bobrisky was captured on camera fighting with a man who apparently bashed her car in Lagos.

From the video, the socialite could be seen trying to record the confrontation but the man slapped the phone off her hands. Things quickly escalated, resulting in a fight after Bobrisky snatched the man’s phone and car keys.

Turns out the police were later called to the scene and the man has now apologise to Bobrisky on video. And though Bobrisky has accepted the apology, she insisted that the man must spend the night over in jail.

She said:

It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it. And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are. As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do. The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.

