Bobrisky Exposes Fan Who Wants to Kiss Him and Then Goes on to Condemn

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Bobrisky Exposes Fan Who Wants to Kiss Him and Then Goes on to Condemn

Idris okunneye aka Bobrisky is calling out the hypocrisy of Nigerians.

The  cross-dresser who doesn’t shy away from controversy has exposed one of his fans.

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of a direct message the fan sent to him, expressing a desire to kiss the self acclaimed Barbie and then shortly afterwards, wrote to request he “give his life to Christ”.

Reacting to the event, the social media influencer wrote;

“You all should be so lucky you meant a nice person that don’t kiss and tell.

“So you were dreaming when you asked for a kiss abi ? Many Nigerians are d biggest hypocrite ever !!!!

“They insult me when they are around their friends but come to my dm to praise me 😂”.

Related Posts

#JusticeForUwa: Adeboye Addresses Rape and Murder of Uwaila Omozuwa

June 1, 2020

Kevin Hart Addresses Protests in the US: ‘This is Not About Rioting & Looting’

June 1, 2020

Customs CG Hameed Ali marries new wife

May 31, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply