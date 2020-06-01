Bobrisky Exposes Fan Who Wants to Kiss Him and Then Goes on to Condemn

Idris okunneye aka Bobrisky is calling out the hypocrisy of Nigerians.

The cross-dresser who doesn’t shy away from controversy has exposed one of his fans.

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of a direct message the fan sent to him, expressing a desire to kiss the self acclaimed Barbie and then shortly afterwards, wrote to request he “give his life to Christ”.

Reacting to the event, the social media influencer wrote;

“You all should be so lucky you meant a nice person that don’t kiss and tell.

“So you were dreaming when you asked for a kiss abi ? Many Nigerians are d biggest hypocrite ever !!!!

“They insult me when they are around their friends but come to my dm to praise me 😂”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

