Bobrisky Drags Women Who Assault Their Husbands’ Mistresses

Bobrisky thinks women who fight over men are ridiculous, and so is ready to put these hands on any woman who attacks her for dating their men.

The socialite made this clear yesterday on Instagram, in a post in which she called out women who like to fight other women over men. “Don’t come to me when you see your husband with me,” she wrote. “If you try shit with me I will beat you to comma.”

She continued, “If you are looking for your missing husband, wait for him at home. Be warned…It doesn’t make any sense fighting your husband’s sidechick.”

And she said a lot more.

See her post below: