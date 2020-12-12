Bobrisky Drags Tunde Ednut for Filth On Instagram and It’s Epic

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Bobrisky Drags Tunde Ednut for Filth On Instagram and It’s Epic

Bobrisky is currently reading Tunde Ednut for filth on Instagram and folks are here for the drama!

It all started after Joro Olumofin called out Ednut over their long-winding beef, and Bobrisky hopped into the fray to spew her own reservation for the blogger who has a penchant for trolling folks on his social media.

And folks are here for the messiness; apparently, a lot of people have been waiting for when Ednut would be read for filth, which is why Twitter is alight with the stories.

See Bobrisky’s posts:

And here’s what folks think:

,

Related Posts

Is Keri Hilson is Pregnant? Singer Shows Off Huge Baby Bump

December 12, 2020

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charges, to be Sentenced January 2021

December 12, 2020

FKA Twigs Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf

December 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply