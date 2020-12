Bobrisky Drags Tunde Ednut for Filth On Instagram and It’s Epic

Bobrisky is currently reading Tunde Ednut for filth on Instagram and folks are here for the drama!

It all started after Joro Olumofin called out Ednut over their long-winding beef, and Bobrisky hopped into the fray to spew her own reservation for the blogger who has a penchant for trolling folks on his social media.

And folks are here for the messiness; apparently, a lot of people have been waiting for when Ednut would be read for filth, which is why Twitter is alight with the stories.

See Bobrisky’s posts:

– Cross dresser Bobrisky weighs in into the fight between relationship blogger Joro, and blogger Tunde Ednut.#Naijatrendszone pic.twitter.com/7fj9VkuxnN — Naijatrendszone (@naijatrendszone) December 12, 2020

Bobrisky drags Tunde Ednut agressively! pic.twitter.com/NDw2Q52Wba — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) December 12, 2020

And here’s what folks think:

Bob risky is doing the Lord's work ๐Ÿ˜ญ pic.twitter.com/ksdoK0Ql5q — ๐ท๐‘Ž๐‘‘๐‘‘๐‘ฆ ๐บ๐‘’๐‘’๐ป๐‘œ๐‘’ (@JrAnthoony_) December 12, 2020

Bobrisky is dragging tundeednut ๐Ÿ˜„

Bobrisky dragging no dey quick finish oh

Karma is coming so early..#WhyIChoseTacha pic.twitter.com/GnhPRaVNBo — โธโนGRACIยฃหขแต€๐ŸŒ (@Graceismyfaiths) December 12, 2020

Bobrisky wonโ€™t get his/her foot off tundeediot neck and I love to see it : the big bully canโ€™t respond to to Bob he only go at people who wonโ€™t respond to him forming bully on ig lol ๐Ÿ˜† pic.twitter.com/ULtAOQpeBE — Electric Vibez (@Wet_Wizkid) December 12, 2020

Bobrisky is mudding tundeeggroll

Lemme ooo ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

Say em head be like sanitary pad.#WhyIChoseTacha pic.twitter.com/3JEZRw9JSu — RawGold หขแต€๐Ÿ”ฑโค๏ธ๐Ÿ”ฑ (@Raw_Gold2) December 12, 2020

How joro and bobrisky are dragging tunde ednut pic.twitter.com/pEpdVHFJKF — Earth Cruiser ๐ŸŒ (@Kingof_Cruise) December 12, 2020

The beautiful thing about this weekend is how Tunde Ednut and his short legs is getting dragged by Joro and bobrisky. #WhyIChoseTacha — Chubby หขแต€ (@its_chubby3) December 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook