Bobrisky Drags Her Critics for Filth in New Instagram Rant: WATCH

Bobrisky has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind.

The socialite took to her Instagram Live recently to reply all those who have a penchant for projecting their frustrations on her.

“If life tire you, go and kill your self na. If you know say life don tire you–you are frustrate when your mates dey hustle, you busy insulting people–go and kill yourself. Go and hug transformer,” she said in the video.

She continued later, in a calmer tone, advising those who care to listen: “Drink water and mind your business. Don’t go to people’s page and insult them.”

See her video below:

 

