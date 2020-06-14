Bobrisky Defends Ray Hushpuppi, Dismisses Critics as “Hypocrites”

Bobrisky has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, which is why she has taken to her Instagram to declare her support for Ray Hushpuppi.

In her post, the socialite dismissed all those who are criticising Hushpuppi following the businessman’s arrest by the INTERPOL in Dubai, adding, that many of those who have a lot to say now previously lurked inside Hushpuppi’s DM, seeking financial help.

Bobrisky wrote:

Many of us are just d biggest hypocrite ever !!! Before his arrest many of you are in his dm, comment section kissing his ass. But immediately you heard about his arrest your true self came out. If you don’t like him stand on ur ground.. stop faking love when you see him and then go behind to call him names. To cut d story short be urself and stop acting two face. I Stand with @hushpuppi . Many of you will insult me under dis post, but guess wat I don’t care 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

This comes two days after the EFCC and the Nigerian arm of the INTERPOL confirmed that Hushpuppi will be extradited to Nigeria to be prosecuted for financial crimes.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

