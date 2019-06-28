Bobrisky Comes Under Fire for Defending Alleged Rapist, Biodun Fatoyinbo

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Bobrisky Comes Under Fire for Defending Alleged Rapist, Biodun Fatoyinbo

Bobrisky is catching a lot of flak for being a rape apologist.

The socialite hopped on her Instagram today to throw shade at Busola Dakolo who accused COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her when she was just a teenager. Follow her story here.

While many Nigerians stood with the celebrity photographer, Bobrisky hopped on her page to declare the accused rapist of being a ‘nice’ person because the preacher, who has a long history of sexual misconduct, was kind to her.

Which is why folks are dragging Bobrisky for filth. See her post below:

See some of the reactions:

Related Posts

Stormzy Publishes Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi’s Book, ‘Taking Up Space’

June 28, 2019

Busola Dakolo Accuses COZA Pastor Biondun Fatoyinbo of Rape

June 28, 2019

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Homophobic Tweets: ‘I’ve Already Apologized’

June 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *