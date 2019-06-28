Bobrisky Comes Under Fire for Defending Alleged Rapist, Biodun Fatoyinbo

Bobrisky is catching a lot of flak for being a rape apologist.

The socialite hopped on her Instagram today to throw shade at Busola Dakolo who accused COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her when she was just a teenager. Follow her story here.

While many Nigerians stood with the celebrity photographer, Bobrisky hopped on her page to declare the accused rapist of being a ‘nice’ person because the preacher, who has a long history of sexual misconduct, was kind to her.

Which is why folks are dragging Bobrisky for filth. See her post below:

See some of the reactions:

Bobrisky is a big FOOL. Just because you attended COZA once and pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was pleasant to you, this does not make him immune from any of the rape allegations. It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it. — Sapiosexual™ (@_Mazimum) June 28, 2019

Bobrisky is a trans woman, who is shaming another woman for telling her story.

Supporting another woman's rapist just because he was kind to her,

Bitch, the church doesn't even like you. — Temmie Ovwasa (@ybnl_princess) June 28, 2019

Bobrisky has always been a misogynistic, colorist, bottom barrel piece of shit. https://t.co/bbHGKCKKTK — Aniuchi Adaobi (@AniuchiA) June 28, 2019